Norristown immigrant community, allies shaken after ICE raid at supermarket

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Wednesday night, dozens of immigrant community members and allies held a vigil in the parking lot of the Super Gigante grocery store in Norristown, where earlier that day immigration enforcement officers detained at least 14 people.

“Es triste ver que ellos salieron al trabajo no como criminales sino como trabajadores y ya no llegaron a su casa”, dijo Cristina, una inmigrante de México y residente de Norristown que asistió a la vigilia el miércoles y no quería compartir su apellido por miedo a represalias. “Nos están cazando como unos animales. No somos criminales. Nuestro delito es estar aquí de inmigrantes. Pero no somos malos. Solo trabajamos”.

“It’s sad to see that they left for work, not as criminals but as workers, and now they’re not arriving home,” said Cristina, a Norristown resident from Puebla, Mexico, who attended the vigil and did not want to share her last name for fear of reprisals. “They’re hunting us like animals. We’re not criminals. Our crime is to be here as immigrants. But we’re not bad, we just work.”

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Internal Revenue Service, along with Enforcement and Removal Operations Officers, “conducted a federal court-authorized search” of the store.

The spokesperson said agents took 14 people without legal status into ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Denisse Agurto, executive director of Unides Para Servir Norristown, said 17 people were detained in the raid, and as many as 23 were taken into custody. None of the people detained had a criminal record, she said, and in addition to store employees, agents also detained customers. Advocates do not yet know where anyone is being held, and ICE declined to provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

“Están vigilando nuestras rutinas, están vigilando como nuestra comunidad funciona para luego hacer lo que ellos quieren hacer”, dijo Agurto.

“They’re monitoring our routines, they’re monitoring how our community functions to later do what they want to do,” Agurto said.

Consul Carlos Obrador, Head Consul of the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia, said in a statement Wednesday night that at least six of the people detained were Mexican citizens and that the consulate is working to learn more.

“It is important to point out that regardless of their immigration status, people have basic rights. If someone is detained by immigration authorities, they have the right to request to speak with their consulate,” he said. “The Mexican Consulate is prepared to provide our nationals with legal assistance in the event they require it.”

Obrador said Mexican nationals who think their relatives have been detained can call 215-266-3740 to receive consular assistance.

Agurto said that to her group’s knowledge, there were also Guatemalan nationals among those detained.

Norristown community members say ICE is detaining ‘hardworking’ people, not criminals

More than 17% of Norristown’s population is foreign-born, and more than 30% is Latino. Immigrant community members say the level of enforcement and arrests that have been occurring in the municipality is unprecedented.

“Son veinte años que estoy aquí, y nunca jamás, en Norristown, en este país, nunca había visto tanta maldad, tanto odio, tanto rencor, tanto resentimiento hacia nosotros los laitnos”, dijo Cristina.

“I’ve been here for 20 years, and never ever, in Norristown, in this country, never have I seen so much evil, so much hate, so much rancor, so much resentment towards us Latinos,” Cristina said.