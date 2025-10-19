From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Thousands of demonstrators marched down Market Street in Center City to peacefully protest President Donald Trump and his administration’s agenda, which organizers say is more about building a monarchy than preserving a democracy.

The “No Kings” rally, organized by Indivisible Philadelphia, was one of hundreds set to take place in towns and cities across North America and Europe on Saturday. It came amid a government shutdown, immigration raids and the deployment of National Guard troops to U.S. cities.

And while it was a smaller affair than June’s protest along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, participants expressed just as much fear and frustration over Trump’s second term.

Standing in front of City Hall, Michele Gervis-Schultz said she came out to fight against Trump’s immigration policies. She said she worries she’ll be stopped by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, so she has started carrying her U.S. passport with her, particularly when she leaves the city.

“I’m a very proud American and I don’t think Trump sees that,” said Gervis-Schultz, a professor whose parents both immigrated to the U.S. from Ecuador in the 1950s. “It’s really disheartening and very sad.”

Grace Loertscher is in town from Salt Lake City to scope out the city before potentially moving here. When she heard about Saturday’s protest, she said she felt compelled to participate.

For Loertscher, the nation’s “democracy” and “entire government” are under attack, and it’s up to people like her to try to put a stop to that.

“I just don’t wanna live in a world where everybody feels like they could be in danger at any time for anything because of our government,” she said.