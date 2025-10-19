Philly’s ‘No Kings’ protest brings thousands of anti-Trump demonstrators to Independence Mall
The crowd was smaller than June’s protest but participants were just as passionate about their opposition to President Trump.
Thousands of demonstrators marched down Market Street in Center City to peacefully protest President Donald Trump and his administration’s agenda, which organizers say is more about building a monarchy than preserving a democracy.
The “No Kings” rally, organized by Indivisible Philadelphia, was one of hundreds set to take place in towns and cities across North America and Europe on Saturday. It came amid a government shutdown, immigration raids and the deployment of National Guard troops to U.S. cities.
And while it was a smaller affair than June’s protest along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, participants expressed just as much fear and frustration over Trump’s second term.
Standing in front of City Hall, Michele Gervis-Schultz said she came out to fight against Trump’s immigration policies. She said she worries she’ll be stopped by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, so she has started carrying her U.S. passport with her, particularly when she leaves the city.
“I’m a very proud American and I don’t think Trump sees that,” said Gervis-Schultz, a professor whose parents both immigrated to the U.S. from Ecuador in the 1950s. “It’s really disheartening and very sad.”
Grace Loertscher is in town from Salt Lake City to scope out the city before potentially moving here. When she heard about Saturday’s protest, she said she felt compelled to participate.
For Loertscher, the nation’s “democracy” and “entire government” are under attack, and it’s up to people like her to try to put a stop to that.
“I just don’t wanna live in a world where everybody feels like they could be in danger at any time for anything because of our government,” she said.
Saturday’s crowd was predominately white, with a wide range of ages walking together from City Hall to Independence Mall. Around 1 p.m., Philadelphia police estimated that upwards of 15,000 people had gathered for the demonstration — far less than the estimated 90,000 organizers said showed up over the summer.
They carried flags and signs decrying Trump’s leadership and the policies he has pushed for during his first year back in office.
“Veto the Cheeto,” read one.
“Silence is compliance,” read another.
They chanted and strutted to Second Line-style horn music.
“Whose streets? Our streets.”
“Pro-America. Anti-Trump.”
Some dressed up to bring attention to their message. Mixed in with effigies of Trump in baby form were people in costumes, including Gritty, Winnie the Pooh and SpongeBob.
The GOP is branding the “No Kings” protests as un-American, with House Speaker Mike Johnson recently calling the demonstration planned for Washington, D.C., a “hate America rally.”
During an interview this week with Fox Business, Trump told host Maria Bartiromo that his detractors are off base.
“They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” he said.
From a stage located near the Liberty Bell Pavilion, elected officials pushed back on both claims to big applause.
“We say to Speaker Johnson: Stop slandering our joyful, nonviolent democracy movement. And stop projecting your shame and guilt on us,” said U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to the crowd, which stretched from the stage near Chestnut Street to the National Constitution Center near Arch Street.
U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, railed against the government shutdown and Trump’s domestic policy agenda.
“Apparently, if you think one person shouldn’t have all of the power, if you think delivering health care to those who need it, if you think that billionaires should pay their fair share, apparently if you think those things, as I do, somehow you hate America,” Boyle said.
“I have a word to describe that: bull****.”
The protest wrapped up around 3 p.m. after a speaker program that included union officials and grassroots organizers.
Organizers said this will not be the last “No Kings” demonstration in Philadelphia. Vicki Miller, group leader with Indivisible Philadelphia, said she expects the campaign to only increase in size, strength and overall impact.
“We know that research shows that when people come together to visibly show that they’re protesting, that they’re resisting, they will not cooperate with the regime in power, that is effective and it works eventually,” Miller said.
