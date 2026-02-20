From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than a dozen people gathered in celebration this afternoon as National Park Service employees restored an exhibit depicting the lives of enslaved people to Philadelphia’s Independence Mall on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe set a Friday deadline for the Trump administration to restore the exhibit at the President’s House Site, after several panels were removed in January.