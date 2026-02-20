Activists celebrate the return of slavery exhibit at Philadelphia’s President’s House Site

Workers began restoring the exhibit Thursday after a judge’s order to return, despite a Trump administration appeal.

The slavery exhibit on the President's House Site at Philadelphia's Independence Mall was in the early stages of being restored on Feb. 19, 2025 after a judge set a Friday deadline for the Trump administration to put it back up. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Activists celebrate the return of slavery exhibit at Philadelphia’s President’s House Site

Workers began restoring the exhibit Thursday after a judge’s order to return, despite a Trump administration appeal.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than a dozen people gathered in celebration this afternoon as National Park Service employees restored an exhibit depicting the lives of enslaved people to Philadelphia’s Independence Mall on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe set a Friday deadline for the Trump administration to restore the exhibit at the President’s House Site, after several panels were removed in January.

 

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
People holding up signs at the rally
In what was originally to be a protest, dozens of exhibit supporters came to the President's House Site at Philadelphia's Independence Mall on Feb. 19, 2025 to celebrate its restoration. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The exhibit, “Freedom and Slavery in the Making of a New Nation,” details the lives of nine people enslaved by George Washington when he lived in Philadelphia as president. They were taken down under an executive order barring content deemed to “inappropriately disparage Americans past or living.”

The city of Philadelphia sued the U.S. Department of the Interior and the park service, arguing the removal violated prior agreements and erased critical historical interpretation at the site.

People holding up signs at the rally
In what was originally to be a protest, dozens of exhibit supporters came to the President’s House Site at Philadelphia’s Independence Mall on Feb. 19, 2025 to celebrate its restoration. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Black history tour guide Mijuel Johnson said, “The struggle is still real,” adding that this moment is part of a broader fight to preserve public history.

“We have shown and we will continue to show that fascism can be defeated,” Johnson said. “That you can take on the most powerful figure in the history of the world and on the planet, the president of the United States, and you can win.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
  • Flyers are writing on the blank panels that hadn't yet been restored
    The slavery exhibit on the President's House Site at Philadelphia's Independence Mall was in the early stages of being restored on Feb. 19, 2025 after a judge set a Friday deadline for the Trump administration to put it back up. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Mijuel Johnson speaking at a press conference at the President's House Site
    Black History tour guide Mijuel Johnson told those in attendance, "Our history is going to be told and it's going to be told the right way." (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Stephen Pierce speaking at a press conference at the President's House Site
    While not dressed in his usual George Washington attire, Stephen Pierce told those gathered that "history books are going to be written about this moment." (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Nina Ahmad speaking at a press conference at the President's House Site
    Councilmember Nina Ahmad criticized the Trump administration's move to remove the exhibit as it was in the early stages of being restored on Feb. 19, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Michael Coard speaking at a press conference at the President's House Site
    Attorney Michael Coard discussed the timeline of events surrounding the exhibit's initial removal, which he described as a "desecration." (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Stephen Pierce, a George Washington impersonator, said the Trump administration was trying to censor the past.

“In every authoritarian dictatorship, they always go after the information first,” Pierce said. “The information that doesn’t fit with their clean narrative. And we said, ‘Oh, hell no,’ and we stopped them. And we’re going to keep on stopping them.”

Councilmember Nina Ahmad further criticized the Trump administration’s move to remove the exhibit, but thanked those who worked to restore it.

“They are watching this man dismantle everything we hold dear,” Ahmad said. “He’s dismantling democracy, but people know around the world that local people are standing up in these places, so it is very important we show up.”

Flyers are writing on the blank panels that hadn't yet been restored
The slavery exhibit on the President's House Site at Philadelphia's Independence Mall was in the early stages of being restored on Feb. 19, 2025 after a judge set a Friday deadline for the Trump administration to put it back up. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Related Content

Attorney Michael Coard said Thursday’s celebration was a bright spot in the push to restore the exhibit.

“We had naysayers, and we had haters, and we had opponents who said it couldn’t be done in 30 days,” Coard said. “Well, damn it, we got it done in less than 30 days.”

Beyond Philadelphia, the park service has flagged interpretive materials for removal at other historic sites, including displays that describe key moments in the civil rights movement, according to the Associated Press. At the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail in Alabama, officials have identified roughly 80 items for potential removal.

Earlier this week, LGBTQ+ rights advocates and historic preservationists also filed suit against the park service after the agency removed a Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument in New York City, arguing the change erased key aspects of the site’s history and significance.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate