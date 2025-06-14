From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia is preparing for the “No Kings” protest today, a day that marks both Flag Day and President Donald Trump’s birthday. Organizers expect up to 100,000 people from around the region and elsewhere to gather downtown in what they say could be the largest peaceful demonstration against the Trump administration’s second term.

It will be one of 2,000 protests nationwide that will coincide with President Donald Trump’s birthday and scheduled military parade in Washington marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Although protests will be held nationally in an attempt to overshadow Trump’s military parade in Washington D.C., Philly has become the epicenter of the “No Kings” movement.

“When we announced the No Kings Day for this Saturday, June 14th, we said from the get-go, this is going to happen everywhere, but downtown D.C.,” Ezra Levin, a co-executive director of Indivisible, told WHYY News. “He can have downtown D.C. for his little parade.”