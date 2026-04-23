Philadelphia City Council passes landmark ‘ICE Out’ legislation

Parker will have 10 days to either sign the bills, do nothing and let them become law, or reject the measures. The legislation will go into effect 60 days after becoming law.

The mood was celebratory Thursday, with people packing Council Chambers. Supporters and members of immigrant rights organizations greeted council members as they filed into the meeting with chants of “Ole, ole, ole, ole, vote yes today,” holding signs in support of the ICE Out legislation and the Safe Healthy Homes Act.

“It’s been like a really exciting campaign to be able to come together as a community and see that we can actually win when we organize,” said Blanca Pacheco, co-director of New Sanctuary Movement, an interfaith immigrant advocacy organization.

She said she and other organizers and advocates will now focus on what the laws will look like on the ground.

“The next step is to make sure that we have a clear implementation and to continue working with the city to make sure that it’s actually implemented,” she said.

Although some people criticized the legislation during the public comment section, the majority of speakers who commented on the “ICE Out” bills spoke in support..

María Serna spoke in Spanish during the public comment section. She said the issue was “personal” to her because she is an immigrant from Colombia and her husband was deported.

“Muchas personas inmigrantes queremos lo mismo: respeto, identidad, seguridad y la libertad de vivir en paz con nuestras familias, trabajar, criar a nuestros hijos y poner pan en nuestra mesa sin vivir con miedo”, dijo ella. “Eso no es pedir demasiado”.

“Many immigrants want the same thing: respect, identity, security and the freedom to live in peace with our families, work, raise our children and put bread on our table without living in fear,” she said. “That’s not asking too much.”

Landau said that council members are continuing to have conversations with the Parker administration.

“We were pleased to hear that they have some policies that they are introducing now and starting to train their staff on and it’s going to be an ongoing process,” she told WHYY News, noting that the bills will go into effect 60 days after they become law.

Philadelphia now joins other counties and municipalities throughout Pennsylvania, including Allentown, Reading and neighboring Montgomery County, in passing legislation restricting cooperation with ICE, except in cases of obligations under federal law.

Most “welcoming” ordinances or policies bar cooperation with ICE absent a judicial warrant and prohibit law enforcement agencies from honoring ICE administrative detainers.

As is the case with Philadelphia’s measures, many such policies restrict local government agencies and law enforcement from collecting information regarding a person’s immigration status unless required by law, as well as prohibit leasing municipal property to ICE.