Bucks County commissioners unanimously oppose use of warehouses for ICE detention

Fitzpatrick said he opposes locating detention facilities in the county. In a Feb. 12 letter, Gov. Josh Shapiro told federal officials the state would not issue required permits for potential ICE detention facilities in Berks and Schuylkill counties.

DiGirolamo, the lone Republican on the board of commissioners, applauded Fitzpatrick’s statement and joined Democratic Commissioners Harvie and Diane Ellis-Marseglia in voting yes on the resolution.

“Bucks County is not a county that needs or wants a detention facility,” DiGirolamo said. “It is not appropriate for our county, not at all.”

Harvie said he recommended the resolution and is opposed to any ICE detention facility located in a warehouse.

“We have been down this road before, with Japanese Americans during World War II,” he said. “Most people don’t realize that there were Italian Americans detained during World War II in similar circumstances, because they were seen as untrustworthy, and segregated and discriminated against. At some point, we have to think back to who we are as a country and stand up for what’s right.”

The resolution does not prevent DHS from purchasing property in the county and converting it into ICE detention facilities, Harvie acknowledged. But it is a “small step,” he said, to halt the expansion of ICE detention centers.

“We’re going to do our best, especially working with local municipalities,” Harvie said. “We’re going to continue to keep our ears open and hope that we have the cooperation of property owners in this county and residents in this county who don’t want this in our county.”