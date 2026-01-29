ICE latest: What immigration agreements are in place in Philadelphia, its suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware?
Some local law enforcement have signed 287(g) agreements with ICE. Others are doubling down on limiting cooperation with federal agents amid a nationwide crackdown.
ICE latest: How have lawmakers responded?
- Philadelphia: Philly Council members want to enshrine “sanctuary” status and ban ICE masking.
- Pennsylvania: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman broke with his party, saying he will not vote to shut down the government over ICE funding; Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philly-area Democrats have decried ICE tactics.
- New Jersey: Some lawmakers are calling for abolishing ICE in its present form; outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy signed one of three bills aimed at protecting immigrants from ICE raids.
- Delaware: Senate Democrats have voiced opposition to more ICE funding.
Residents and lawmakers in the Greater Philadelphia region, Delaware and New Jersey are protesting the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown after federal immigration agents shot and killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.
The shootings have highlighted ongoing questions around the relationship between local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and prompted Philadelphia lawmakers to announce proposed legislation Tuesday that is designed to limit cooperation with ICE and curtail the federal agency’s powers in the city.
Here’s what to know about ICE agreements and operations in the Philadelphia region, and legislation, policies and proposals that limit cooperation with ICE.
What is the status of ICE operations in the Philadelphia region?
The Philadelphia ICE Field Office, the communications contact for Pennsylvania and Delaware, and the Newark ICE Field Office in New Jersey did not immediately respond to requests for information about how many agents are stationed in the region. Nationwide, the agency has more than doubled its ranks in the past year.
Although Philadelphia and the surrounding area have not been subject to the intensive immigration enforcement operations seen in Minneapolis, Charlotte, Chicago, Memphis and other Democratic-led cities across the country, immigration detentions across the region have risen sharply since President Donald Trump began his second term.
On Monday, Gov. Josh Shapiro told late-night host Stephen Colbert that he and his administration have spent “hours and hours and hours” preparing in the event federal troops are sent to Philadelphia or elsewhere in the state.
More than 70% of people currently detained by ICE do not have a criminal record, according to data from Transactional Access Records Clearinghouse, a research group that compiles immigration detention data via records requests.
Advocates say most people who are arrested in Philadelphia are detained at the Federal Detention Center Philadelphia and Moshannon Valley Processing Center, in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, the largest immigrant detention facility in Pennsylvania and the Northeast, with a capacity of 1,876.
Other facilities where immigrants are detained in Pennsylvania include Cambria County Jail, Clinton County Correctional Facility, Erie County Jail, Franklin County Jail and Pike County Jail.
The two main immigration detention centers located in New Jersey are Delaney Hall Correctional Facility and Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility.
There are no immigrant detention facilities in Delaware. A bill banning detention centers operated by private companies in Delaware advanced to the state House this month.
287(g) agreements: Where are these ICE agreements in place across the Philly region?
Nationwide, there are more than 1,300 collaboration agreements between ICE and local law enforcement agencies, according to federal agency data as of Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Under the 287(g) program, established by the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1996, local law enforcement can voluntarily agree to assist the agency. Under the agency’s task force model of the agreement, ICE can then train local officers to carry out specific federal immigration enforcement duties
What legislation is proposed or in place in the Philly region that limits cooperation with ICE?
Absent explicit collaboration agreements, legislators and law enforcement agencies at the state, county and local levels are navigating and defining what cooperation with federal immigration authorities looks like through resolutions, legislation and law enforcement department policies.
