Residents and lawmakers in the Greater Philadelphia region, Delaware and New Jersey are protesting the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown after federal immigration agents shot and killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

The shootings have highlighted ongoing questions around the relationship between local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and prompted Philadelphia lawmakers to announce proposed legislation Tuesday that is designed to limit cooperation with ICE and curtail the federal agency’s powers in the city.

Here’s what to know about ICE agreements and operations in the Philadelphia region, and legislation, policies and proposals that limit cooperation with ICE.

What is the status of ICE operations in the Philadelphia region?

The Philadelphia ICE Field Office, the communications contact for Pennsylvania and Delaware, and the Newark ICE Field Office in New Jersey did not immediately respond to requests for information about how many agents are stationed in the region. Nationwide, the agency has more than doubled its ranks in the past year.

Although Philadelphia and the surrounding area have not been subject to the intensive immigration enforcement operations seen in Minneapolis, Charlotte, Chicago, Memphis and other Democratic-led cities across the country, immigration detentions across the region have risen sharply since President Donald Trump began his second term.

On Monday, Gov. Josh Shapiro told late-night host Stephen Colbert that he and his administration have spent “hours and hours and hours” preparing in the event federal troops are sent to Philadelphia or elsewhere in the state.

More than 70% of people currently detained by ICE do not have a criminal record, according to data from Transactional Access Records Clearinghouse, a research group that compiles immigration detention data via records requests.

Advocates say most people who are arrested in Philadelphia are detained at the Federal Detention Center Philadelphia and Moshannon Valley Processing Center, in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, the largest immigrant detention facility in Pennsylvania and the Northeast, with a capacity of 1,876.

Other facilities where immigrants are detained in Pennsylvania include Cambria County Jail, Clinton County Correctional Facility, Erie County Jail, Franklin County Jail and Pike County Jail.

The two main immigration detention centers located in New Jersey are Delaney Hall Correctional Facility and Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility.

There are no immigrant detention facilities in Delaware. A bill banning detention centers operated by private companies in Delaware advanced to the state House this month.