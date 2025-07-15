From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed four pieces of legislation Monday, including one that bars agreements between federal immigration officials and local law enforcement agencies.

The bills by freshman state Rep. Mara Gorman, D-Newark, are in response to increased immigration efforts in the state and across the country. A New York Times analysis shows there has been an average of 1.6 daily arrests in the First State since President Donald Trump took office Jan. 20, a 165% increase compared with 2024.

“I want every Delawarean and every person who lives here, who works here, who contributes, who pays taxes, and is essential to our communal life, to feel safe,” Gorman said. “And to understand that we want you here and we think that you belong.”

House Bill 182 prohibits law enforcement agencies from entering into agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enforce immigration violations or share related data. The legislation was drafted after community backlash forced the Camden Police Department in central Delaware to rescind its 287(g) agreement to cooperate with ICE and help enforce immigration laws earlier this year.

House Bill 152 makes it a crime to impersonate a federal agent. Attorney General Kathy Jennings said state law enforcement was still investigating the recent armed robbery in Milford, where two masked men wearing vests with ICE labels and driving a vehicle with flashing lights pulled over a vehicle, stole the victim’s money and punched him in the face before driving away.

House Bill 153 prohibits citizens’ arrests and House Bill 142 removes the ability of a private individual to arrest a person who is accused of a felony in another state without a warrant.

“We’re taking meaningful steps to address outdated laws and private‑enforcement loopholes,” Meyer said. “These reforms are about recommitting to being a state of neighbors.”