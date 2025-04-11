From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware has days to respond to a letter from the Trump administration that threatens to withhold funding for low-income students from public schools with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The memo from the U.S. Department of Education was sent to all 50 states on April 3 and initially required states and school systems to certify within 10 days that they are following the government’s interpretation of civil rights law or lose Title I funds. That deadline has been extended to April 24.

It says that any violation of civil rights law “including the use of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (‘DEI’) programs to advantage one’s race over another is impermissible.” The memo also states that the administration may try to withhold money from entities that it said use DEI practices in violation of federal law or levy penalties under the False Claims Act.

“Federal financial assistance is a privilege, not a right,” Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights, said in a statement. He said many schools have flouted their legal obligations, “including by using DEI programs to discriminate against one group of Americans to favor another.”

Some states like New York have publicly said they will not comply with the order. The city of Chicago has threatened court action if money is pulled from schools. A spokesperson for Gov. Matt Meyer said he was working with the Delaware Department of Education and the state’s education secretary to review the memo.

The American Federation of Teachers, a national teachers’ union, is suing to block the Feb. 14 letter, saying it violates the First and Fifth amendments. Under an agreement reached Thursday between the parties, the Department of Education has agreed to postpone any enforcement action or investigation of the responses to the certification memo until after the April 24 deadline has passed.