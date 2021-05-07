Tariah Hyland learned about slavery and Black civil rights icons like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks during her 12 years in Delaware public schools.

“And then if we’re lucky, Malcolm X,’’ Hyland told WHYY News. “Even then we still aren’t really taught the truth about their work and what they fought for. It’s almost like watered down and diluted knowledge about these very powerful leaders.”

So Hyland, a senior at St. Georges Technical High School who co-founded the Delaware Black Student Coalition, jumped at the chance to help make Black history part of the mandatory curriculum in K-12 schools, rather than merely an afterthought or part of February’s Black History Month lessons.

She and other students helped lawmakers craft legislation that would require districts to have Black history woven “into all educational programming.” The bill overwhelmingly passed the state House last week and appears likely to clear the Senate and take effect in the 2022-23 academic year.

Hyland says mandating Black history education will teach “everyone about the truth of this country and about the people living in this country,’’ Hyland said. “The people that built this country.”

Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, a Wilmington Democrat who is the prime House sponsor, said the initiative stemmed from discussions among members of the Legislative Black Caucus after the General Assembly mandated education about the Holocaust and genocide for the current school year.

The idea gained steam after nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis nearly a year ago. Educators and parents, as well as students such as Hyland, helped her write the legislation. She said it is one of the most comprehensive bills in the country, even as many states are putting an increased emphasis on Black history. The bill passed the House 33-7 last week, with one abstention.

Dorsey Walker stressed that Black history won’t be a single class, or just part of history lessons.

“It will be incorporating Black history as part of the actual curriculum. So it will be part of the arts, literature, science, math,” she said.

The effort in Delaware aims to ensure that students learn extensively, as the bill says, of the “triumphs, setbacks and contributions” of Black people to the United States and the world. Among the Delaware bill’s intentions is to “examine the ramifications of prejudice, racism, and intolerance.”