Lincoln University explores the Black diaspora via sugar cane

Documenting thousands of photos as she crossed the world behind her lens — stopping in Louisiana, Senegal and Trinidad — Phyars-Burgess captured the global impact of sugar cane plantations on the people and land of the Black diaspora.

“I technically got my answer, but the truth is I’ll never really get my answer,” Phyars-Burgess said. “I think it’s more about trying to understand the livelihoods and the conditions that led up to this kind of massive event and to honor the lives of African people who were enslaved to cultivate this plant.”

At Lincoln University, the renowned institution recognized as the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) in the United States to grant degrees, Wisher introduced the photography of Phyars-Burgess.

There, they organized a poetry writing session that involved students from various disciplines. With over a hundred pieces of poetry coming out of these workshops, Wisher selected one line from each poem and combined them to create a unified piece, termed a block poem.,

“All of the poetry was there in the writing they produced, it was just me working as the curator of that,” Wisher said.

That poem has been composed into music by Sumi Tonooka, the 2023 Pew Fellow and jazz pianist, and will be performed Wednesday by the 58-member Lincoln University Concert Choir. The choir performance will be accompanied by a gallery of Phyars-Burgess’s photographs, and poem performances by Ashley Gillard and Jeninya Holley, two Pan-Africana Studies majors, and Maxwell Gedzah, a political science student.

Wisher took inspiration from the notion of cutting sugar cane down to its ratoons, the plant’s newest sprout at the base, gradually weeding away as a poem gets distilled down.