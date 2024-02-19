From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Visit Philadelphia is partnering with the Free Library of Philadelphia and Little Free Library to distribute 1,500 books by Black authors during Black History Month.

The Little Free(dom) Library initiative includes 13 works of fiction and nonfiction books, all of which have fallen under book bans after being deemed inappropriate. According to PEN America, during the 2022-2023 school year, 30% of banned books were about race, racism or featured characters of color.

Books can be found at 13 locations throughout Philadelphia, including the Museum of Art, Betsy Ross House and Franklin Square. They were purchased from local Black-owned businesses, including Black and Nobel, Hakim’s Bookstore and Gift Shop and Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books.