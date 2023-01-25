Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Central Bucks School District is taking steps that could lead to a ban of up to five books from school libraries, according to an email obtained by WHYY News.

The email refers to “book challenges,” which is terminology used by the Central Bucks School District regarding a new district policy that allows any parent or district resident to request a book be removed from library shelves.

“We have five book challenges and will need to form reconsideration committees for each of the books,” wrote a district employee, in an email to district librarians dated Dec. 1, 2022.

This would be the first test of the controversial library book policy, which aims to ban books deemed “inappropriate” for including “sexualized content.”

Recent updates to the policy were reviewed by a conservative Christian law firm, Independence Law Center, as first reported by the Bucks County Courier Times. The Independence Law Center is the legal arm of the Pennsylvania Family Institute, which is a statewide branch of the national organization Family Research Council, an anti-LGBTQ Christian nationalist group designated as an extremist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The move calls into question the separation of church and state within a public school district.

​​Andrew Seidel, vice president of strategic communications for Americans United for Separation of Church & State, said “a public school system should not be exporting a review of its literature to a Christian nationalist organization or affiliated organization … It is going to be imposing this anti-LGBTQ Christian nationalist ideology on public school children, and that is a huge problem.”

The board approved the original library book policy in July 2022.The district shared details of the updates last week. According to the updates sent to parents, once the district receives a “challenge,” a complex process begins. The updates state that a committee, made up of district staff, reviews the book and gives the school board a “findings report.” But during that time, the district superintendent can remove the book. The final decision rests with the Republican-majority school board.