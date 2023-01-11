Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Central Bucks School District passed a contentious policy that bans teachers from engaging in “advocacy activities” and displaying inclusive symbols like Pride flags in their classrooms.

The school board voted 6-3 on Tuesday night to approve the final draft of the policy — which is part of a federal investigation of the school district.

Board members Mariam Mahmud, Karen Smith, and Tabitha Dell’Angelo voted against the policy.

Dell’Angelo, a professor of education at the College of New Jersey, said inclusive spaces lead to better educational outcomes for marginalized students.

“Stress impairs cognitive function. Creating classrooms where students know they are valued and included lowers stress and therefore improves cognitive function,” Dell’Angelo said. “Creating inclusive spaces in part means that students see themselves and one another reflected in positive ways in books, materials, displays, etc.”

Board President Dana Hunter, Vice President Leigh Vlasblom, and members Debra Cannon, Lisa Sciscio, Sharon Collopy, and Jim Pepper voted for the policy.

Cannon said she wants teachers to act with “neutrality” in the classroom, and not “refuse to teach the curriculum that challenges their own political” viewpoint. She said one teacher, who she did not identify, refused to use the name of former President Donald Trump and instead referred to him as “Number 45.”

The policy specifically says employees should not “advocate” to students on “partisan, political, or social policy matters,” or display any “flag, banner, poster, sign, sticker, pin, button, insignia, paraphernalia, photograph, or other similar material that advocates concerning any partisan, political, or social policy issue.” An early draft of the policy prohibited materials related to “gender identity,” and “sexual orientation,” but school officials removed those terms after legal review and replaced them with “social policy issue.” Hunter told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the policy will ban Pride flags, as well as “Blue Lives Matter flags, anti-abortion flags or any other flags that advocate on social policy issues.”

Community members, students, legal experts, and education advocates have been arguing against the policy for months.