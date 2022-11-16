Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Central Bucks School District is hiring former U. S. Attorney William McSwain to represent the district following the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s federal complaint alleging the district has created a “hostile environment” for LGBTQ students

On Tuesday evening, the school board voted 6-3 to hire the Duane Morris law firm, with McSwain and former federal prosecutor Michael Rinaldi leading their legal team.

Opponent Tabitha Dell’Angelo said the move to hire someone who has been “very vocal in their support for the very kinds of policies” that the district is supposed to be “reflective” about is a mistake. Dell’Angelo is referring in part to comments McSwain made during his gubernatorial campaign referring to a West Chester Area School District Gay-Straight Alliance club sign as “leftist political indoctrination.”

“A move like this looks like … we’re less interested in getting it right and more interested in being right,” Dell’Angelo said. “I actually support the idea of hiring counsel if we can hire somebody who’s going to be objective and really help us do right by our students.”

Board President Dana Hunter wrote in a newsletter to the community that McSwain and Rinaldi will “perform an internal investigation into these issues and review the district’s policies related to these matters.”

Parents and students filled the regularly contentious school board meeting room once again on Tuesday evening — many in response to a policy that some fear would censor teachers and ban Pride flags (which has been tabled for now), and the district’s decision to hire McSwain.

Critics said the district is making “fiscally irresponsible” decisions with taxpayer dollars to “defend” its anti-LGBTQ measures.

Laura Napier, a district parent, criticized the board for hiring the law firm and Philadelphia public relations firm Devine & Partners, and said both moves were to protect “cruelty and to defend the “indefensible.”

“Because you cannot take the heat you brought upon yourselves with your poor choices, your own politicization of our children … cruelty to those entrusted in your care, you’re hiring a costly lawyer with very political views,” Napier said.