Administrators at Central Bucks West High School have introduced a new “Gender Identification Procedure” that many teachers say is discriminatory against LGBTQ students.

Teachers say they were told to not use a student’s preferred name or pronoun if it does not match with the information in the school’s database. They say they were told to inform guidance counselors about any student who requests a different name or pronoun. Guidance counselors would then arrange a conversation with the student’s parents or guardians so they could approve their student’s name and/or pronoun change.

Administrators introduced the procedure at a faculty meeting six days into the school year; teachers said administrators cited protecting parents’ rights as the reason. Four teachers told WHYY News about the meeting and the unprecedented pushback from educators.

“A lot of us are distraught,” said Becky Cartee-Haring, who has taught English at Central Bucks West for 16 years.

“I physically felt sick in that meeting, listening to an administrator basically argue that we were going to protect ourselves by outting children … it’s heart wrenching … It’s just cruel.”

Teachers said administrators told them they have to follow parents’ or guardians’ wishes if they differ from a student’s.

“What the children wanted was completely irrelevant,” said David Klein, who has been teaching social studies at Central Bucks West for 26 years.

Klein said he’s not going to follow the new procedure.

“There’s no way I’m hurting a kid. Hell no. I cannot be complicit in harming children,” Klein said, raising his voice. “And I said this in the meeting … this is the most at-risk marginalized group of students, they need our support more than anyone else. No! Kid says, ‘Call me Tony,’ I’m calling them Tony!”

Klein and other teachers are unwilling to “deadname” a student in front of their peers, parents, or other school staff.

Klein said even if he faces a parent who does not want their child to be called a name that the child prefers, he will continue to prioritize the student.

“My job is to educate your kids, to prepare them for the future, to make them feel safe, period. That’s my calling. Pardon me,” Klein said, choking up. “I’m calling you Tony because you need to feel safe in my classroom. How else are you going to learn? And if they want to fire me, that’s their business.”

Cartee-Haring and education experts said students learn better when teachers show respect for who they are.

“There are very few hills that teachers are going to die on,” Cartee-Haring said. “But in this case, most of the people I talked to said, ‘I’m willing to go in the line of fire, if I have to sit in a meeting with an angry parent, I’m going to do that.’”

The district’s newly hired public relations firm, Devine + Partners, told WHYY News in a written statement that “neither counselors nor teachers are directed to automatically contact parents about requests like this.”

Another separate statement from the spokesperson said, “Our counselors – trained professionals – work with students individually, building relationships based on care and compassion. In addition, we understand that parents are also stakeholders in these matters. We work with students and their parents/guardians on a case-by-case basis in seeking to reach an agreed-upon solution for each student.”