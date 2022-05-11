Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

A flurry of moves by Central Bucks School District leaders has ignited another battle over civil rights for the LGTBQ community in Bucks County.

In an email sent to teachers on Tuesday, May 3, Lenape Middle School principal Geanine Saullo directed teachers to use student names that appear on the school’s database, called Infinite Campus (IC), for students’ end of the year awards and certificates. For many students, though, what appears on IC is not their correct gender pronouns or names.

If a student wishes to use a pronoun or name that does not appear on IC, their parent must make the change through the guidance office, according to Saullo’s email.

On Friday, May 6, Lenape Middle School teacher Andrew Burgess, who is seen as an ally to LGBTQ students in the district, was placed on a leave of absence. The reason for that decision remains unclear. Amid other recent actions in the district, some parents and students question if the motive is related to his support for LGBTQ students.

The suspension, according to Lenape students, came after Burgess supplied one parent of an LGBTQ student with the contact information for the U.S. Department Office of Civil Rights when the student was being bullied over their identity.

That same day, Unami Middle School principal Frank Pustay suggested three teachers remove LGBTQ pride flags from their classrooms, according to another teacher, who wished to remain anonymous. According to the Lenape teacher, principal Saullo has also suggested teachers “self-censor” their classroom libraries.

“I think all administration is suggesting that if we don’t self-censor, we will be censored,” said the teacher.