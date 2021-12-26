Derr’s guidelines make it explicit that students must get permission from a parent or guardian to change their pronouns or names, even if students don’t want to tell their parents. The school will not inform parents independently unless they have immediate concerns about the student’s safety.

“Counselors always have the goal of trying to get the students to agree to share the information with the parent,” the guidelines state.

The policy also affects students who are pregnant. These students must inform their parents or the school will inform them.

‘Trying to hide the LGBTQ community’

James Peuplie,17, is a student at Pennridge High School who identifies as transgender. The senior said he’s disappointed, but not surprised by the policies.

In 8th grade, Peuplie asked his teacher to use his proper name and pronouns. The school then asked his mother and father to come in to discuss his gender identity. His father had not previously known Peuplie was transgender.

“A couple of nights later my dad ended up kicking me out,” said Peuplie. “So we had a really big falling out with a really big argument.”

Peuplie and his father then had an argument where the police were involved. He ended up being taken to the hospital and diagnosed with situational depression.

He said the new policy would only isolate and put further at-risk young people like him.

“I think that they’re trying to hide the LGBTQ community,” Peuplie said.

Medical research supports the transgender teen’s view. According to a study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, these kinds of barriers to gender affirmation lead to higher rates of suicide or depression amongst LGBTQ youth. For that reason, the School District of Philadelphia just made it easier for LGBTQ students to change their pronouns or names without getting parents involved.

The University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education, has an “educator’s playbook” for respecting pronouns in the classroom, which encourages K-12 teachers to ask students for their gender pronouns.

According to Penn GSE, “Kids understand themselves better, and at a much younger age, than adults assume.”

The new policies also raise legal concerns. Witold Walczak is the legal director for ACLU Pennsylvania. He believes the new disclosure requirements for medical professionals, guidance counselors, social workers “raise very serious concerns about professional confidentiality requirements that they have.”

“From a policy perspective, you’re setting these students up for a situation where there is no adult that they can talk to,” Walczak said.

He said that the policy could result in young people becoming more vulnerable.

“Very often in these kinds of situations, parents are not an option,” said Walczak, “Sometimes parents are the problem. If you impose this disclosure requirement, you’re shutting the door to students being able to talk to school professionals. Some of these kids could really get hurt.”