Pennridge schools pause diversity initiatives; NAACP calls it ‘slap in the face’

On Monday evening, the Pennridge School Board voted 6-1 to pause all Diversity, Equity, Inclusion initiatives, leaving many community members shocked.

Board Vice President Joan Cullen — who earlier in the same board meeting, was appointed to a committee that would examine “what [the district is] going to do to address diversity” — introduced the idea to “take a halt with the DEI activities” in the Upper Bucks County district.

Pennridge Superintendent David Bolton spoke out against the board’s action at the meeting.

“This has not been the district’s recommendation, the administrative recommendation in terms of a step for moving forward,” said Bolton.

Cullen, who has said on social media that she does not believe in systemic racism, homophobia, or sexism, defended this week’s action as a way for a new committee to address the issue with fresh eyes.

“If we are really going to have a steering committee that’s going to be an honest effort to incorporate everybody, all of our stakeholders, include everyone, and do a thorough examination of what our community needs specifically and what we’re going to do to address diversity, I think we need to stop what we’re doing and do that restart, ” she said during the meeting.

Cullen denied a Keystone Crossroads request for further comment.

Since Monday, the school district has limited access to their “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategic Planning Guide,” requiring a log-in and password to reach the previously public document. They have also removed the web page about their DEI mission. Additionally, community members have reported that their parent-run DEI committees have been disbanded.

The board’s action comes amid a national debate about how to teach race and history in schools, with many conservatives pushing for greater oversight and censorship of political ideology in classrooms.

Lisa Walters was the only board member who voted against the plan, after questioning the intentions of her fellow board members.

“I just feel like this is for optics, quite frankly,” said Walters. “This just to me feels like a show to appease a portion of the community and it’s not going to do anything to unify or help us build or work together.”