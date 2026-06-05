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Xiente, a Philadelphia nonprofit focused on helping families move out of poverty through programs like guaranteed income, subsidized housing and financial coaching, held its “Prosperity Breakfast” on Thursday, discussing economic mobility and long-term financial stability.

Held at Billy Penn Studios, the sold-out event brought together national and local experts for conversations about poverty, housing, workforce development and the systems that either help or hinder families with their finances.

Michelle Carrera Morales, Xiente’s outgoing executive director who oversaw the launch of the new programs, told the group that those programs were born out of rising economic inequality.

“I think that in this nation we talk about the American dream and it has been lost,” she said. “Many of our families have lost that simple ability to dream. I think we take that for granted.”

Moderated by Sarah Glover, vice president of news & civic dialogue at WHYY, the panel featured Félix Quiñones, who will serve as Xiente’s interim CEO; Soneyet Muhammad of Episcopal Community Services; Olivia Montana of Catholic Charities Fort Worth’s Padua program; and Brendan Parent, a national leader in economic mobility programming.

Throughout the discussion, panelists emphasized that helping families achieve economic mobility requires more than short-term assistance. Instead, they argued for long-term relationships built on trust, flexible funding and individualized support.

Quiñones said that many seeking help from Xiente come to the organization for financial guidance, but raise concerns that reveal deeper challenges like domestic violence or legal issues.

“It will end in some completely different area,” Quiñones said, adding those are often the issues where trust must be built before families can begin addressing other aspects of economic mobility.

Panelists repeatedly stressed that pathways out of poverty require a long-term process that involves coaching, relationship building and support systems that can respond to setbacks along the way.

Olivia Montana, a coach with Catholic Charities Fort Worth’s Padua program, described working with participants to build financial skills and confidence over time. Rather than solving problems for families, coaches help them learn how to plan for the future and navigate challenges independently.

One participant entered the program hoping to save hundreds of dollars each month but had little understanding of where her money was going, Montana said. Through coaching, she developed a realistic savings plan, eliminated debt and became more proactive in preparing for emergencies, Montana said.

“A lot of participants, individuals and families are operating from a stress response,” Montana said. “When I’m coaching a participant in that first year, I’m often very much guiding them in how to break down their goals.”