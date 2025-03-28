Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

There’s no shortage of poverty fighting programs in Philadelphia as the biggest poorest city in the nation, which ranks last for economic mobility.

But a new prosperity lab run by nonprofit Xiente, formerly known as the Norris Square Community Alliance, is trying to offer a jumpstart for families in poverty by offering cash, which is also known as guaranteed income.

Eligible low-income families who participate in the 14-month long pilot can get $500 cash each month, in addition to a housing and economic mobility coach. Families with household incomes between 30% and 60% of the area median income can apply. For a family of four, that’s between $34,400 and $68,820 in annual income in Philadelphia, according to requirements from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For decades, nonprofits have provided services to low-income families, such as budgeting and financial literacy.

But it’s really difficult to put that education into practice when there’s not enough money for families to save anything, said Xiente CEO Michelle Carrera Morales, who holds a doctorate in education.

“We need to figure out how to do things differently,” Carrera Morales said. “For many years, we have [tried to] tackle poverty from a program perspective. At some point as a society, we need to understand the [financial] gap and say we’re OK with trusting people that they will make the right decisions.”