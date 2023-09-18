With a new name and new services, Xiente hopes to grow prosperity in Philadelphia

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A community support organization in Kensington will begin experimenting with models to grow wealth in its neighborhood, and expand those services across the city.

The Norris Square Community Alliance, which has just changed its name to Xiente, plans to open a range of new services, including a “prosperity lab” that will offer selected households wrap-around economic and social services, designed to shepherd them from low income to middle class status.

Director Dr. Michelle Carerra Morales said the lab will experiment with tools like guaranteed household income and fostering entrepreneurship to permanently lift families out of poverty.

“It’s not just a matter of educating people out of poverty,” she said. “A lot of people think: ‘Oh, you need to teach poor people how to budget.’ But if the money, once you add and subtract it, doesn’t give you enough to live, then I need to teach you how to generate more money.”

Xiente has so far focused its services on the residents in the area of Norris Square, which has a large Latino population. While overall poverty rates in Philadelphia have gone down slightly over the last two decades, rates of poverty in the Latino population have risen slightly. Recent census data shows that about a third of Philadelphia’s Hispanic population live in poverty.

Morales plans to test out tools to increase economic mobility in the Norris Square area, then expand those services to other parts of the city.

“We’re looking to serve 200 to 500 families, provide them with housing, provide them with wrap-around services and economic mobility counseling with the idea of following them all the way from poverty to middle class. Not letting them go until we know they’re stable,” she said. “The hope is that we can do research and implement new programs that can be replicated in other communities.”

To expand from a neighborhood organization to a citywide one, the former Norris Square Community Alliance has adopted the less geographically specific title Xiente.

The name Xiente will likely resonate with its mostly Latino clientele.

“It doesn’t mean anything, really, the way that it’s written. That’s the cool thing,” Morales said. “It sounds like the word siente when it’s written with an ‘s,’ which means to feel.”

Morales said the new name with its alternative spelling reflects the origins of the neighborhood association.

“It was a grassroots effort of people living in poverty trying to help themselves,” she said. “That is very embedded in our culture. Most of us — including me — grew up in communities that were poor and economically distressed. So we know how it feels.”