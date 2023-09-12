For the exhibition “Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories,” now on view at the Michener Museum in Doylestown, Pa., Ahchipaptunhe created large-scale, monochrome abstract pieces based on the patterns of Lenape pottery fragments and woven baskets seen in the same gallery. Some of them date to the third century,

Borrowed from the New Jersey State Museum, the objects under glass have patterns that are echoed in Ahchipaptunhe’s paintings. The pottery was carved with hash marks; the baskets have a checkerboard weave stamped with graphics. The Lenape artisans likely used carved potatoes dipped in ink to stamp their baskets.

Ahchipaptunhe admits he has no idea what the patterns or graphics mean, if they represent anything literal at all. He is more interested in thinking about how his ancestors made things.

“Is there a story behind these forms? That’s something that I won’t ever be able to pull out,” he said. “But having this simpler conversation about form and design is important to me. As an abstract artist, I love that. It puts me in the driver’s seat to have a direct conversation with the viewer.”

“Never Broken” was curated in partnership with the Lenape Center in New York City, whose director, Joe Baker, says this is the first exhibition of contemporary Indigenous artists to feature Lenape artists, exclusively. Typically, exhibitions of Indigenous artists feature work of people from a variety of tribal backgrounds.

“This show is about a homecoming, a return, a remembrance of our ancestral land,” said Baker. “We have a responsibility to remember, to think about, and reflect upon this place that we come from and to create a response to that in our own way, in our own voice, in our own time.”

Baker included some of his own work in the exhibition, including a recreation of a Big House, a large structure that would serve as the basis of the Lenape system of religious beliefs. A building made of tall timbers acted as a gathering place to contemplate the natural and supernatural worlds.

In the center is a large pole in which a face has been carved, with 12 furrows in its brow.

“The Center Post, which was the connector for the lower world and the upper world,” said Baker. “If you look at the face, the 12 lines on the forehead represent the 12 levels of the upper world, the heavens.”

Baker also included several of his own large abstract paintings in the exhibition, including “Three Sisters,” in which he imagines his grandmother and her sisters returning to the Lenapehoking land.