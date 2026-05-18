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Kara McPeak carefully placed her newborn son, Clark, on a changing table to clean him up and put on a fresh diaper.

“Make sure I got your back,” McPeak said to herself as she grabbed a wipe and Clark protested with cries. “I know, I’m sorry, it’s cold.”

It’s been four weeks since she gave birth to Clark. He’s the first child for McPeak and her husband, who live in Linwood, New Jersey. The new mom is adjusting to all the ups and downs of life at home with a newborn.

“You caught us at a good time,” she said. “He got up at 7 [a.m], he had breakfast, he ate well. He was down for a nap, I was able to shower — you know, some days you don’t shower ’til like 2 [p.m.], if you shower at all — so I was like, ‘OK, I’m out of the shower, we can do this.’”

After she brought Clark home, McPeak said she struggled to figure out a balance of breastfeeding and pumping. Meanwhile, she became worried about her son’s food intake. Then, she had a home visit from a nurse through a state program.

“And we were able to weigh him and make sure he was continuing to gain weight, and that gave me a lot of peace of mind,” she said.

New Jersey is on track to become the first state to offer free postpartum home health visits to every family with a newborn, regardless of income level, insurance type or citizenship status.

The postpartum period following birth can be a big adjustment for families and new parents. It’s also a critical window of time to catch any medical complications in babies and mothers, mental health concerns and other issues.

Supporters hope the Family Connects NJ program will help improve maternal and infant outcomes across the board by acting as a bridge to long-term care and support. Research shows that this approach is already having some early success.

The program became active in all South Jersey counties this past January. Services will be available in all of the state’s 21 counties by January 2027 when the rollout is complete.

More than 10,000 families have completed home health visits since the program launched in five counties in 2024, according to state officials.

“We got a system, it’s well oiled, it’s working, we have a plan in place,” said Brandie Benson, program director. “It’s exciting to see the numbers growing.”