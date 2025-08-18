From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

All labor and deliveries across the Temple Health system will soon take place at the new Women’s and Families Hospital in North Philadelphia, which opens inpatient services on Sept. 3.

As a specialty medical facility dedicated to childbirth and maternity care, officials said they hope to serve more patients and expand services across the city at a time when other labor and delivery programs are shrinking or closing regionally and statewide.

“We know that there’s a maternal desert out there,” said Sharon Kurfuerst, the facility’s executive director. “Temple identified the need, listened to the community who identified that need and really invested in being able to close that gap.”