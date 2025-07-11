From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Beginning this fall, pregnant people and patients at Temple Health in Philadelphia will give birth at a new specialty hospital located near Juniata Park.

The Temple Women and Families Hospital will officially open Sept. 3, providing maternal and neonatal intensive care to mothers and newborns, as well as other outpatient health care, officials announced Wednesday.

Labor and delivery services at Temple University Hospital – Main Campus on Broad Street will cease around the same time.

“We are incredibly excited about all that Temple Women & Families Hospital has to offer our obstetrics patients and the broader community,” said Dr. Claire Raab, president and CEO of Temple Faculty Physicians, in an emailed statement.

Temple Health recorded 2,035 live births at its main campus location in 2023, according to the most recent available state data. They included 645 cesarean sections and 86 VBAC deliveries, or vaginal birth after cesarean.

Plans to relocate obstetrical services to the new facility were announced in 2021 after the health system acquired the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America campus at Wyoming and Castor avenues.