Philly community baby shower bridges resource gap for expecting mothers

Aasiyah Conyers is pregnant and due in November. On Saturday, she showed up at the community baby shower hosted inside Temple University’s Amarak STAR Complex.

There, spread across the artificial turf field, were dozens of tables hosted by Philadelphia city agencies, community organizations, and health providers who were sharing information about social services, maternal health, and child care opportunities.

“A lot of the programs here, they help you from pregnancy to birth. So if I need help, they’ll come [do] house visits and everything,” Conyers said. “So, I can learn as I go. I don’t have to really watch YouTube or nothing. I can get first-hand experience with people who are actually knowledgeable about this.”

Community baby showers like this one in North Philadelphia have become one-stop-shops for expecting mothers and their families who may struggle to access resources elsewhere.

Maternal health experts say the events are especially important in Black and brown communities, given that people of color see higher rates of maternal mortality and morbidity.

“We have to put our energy and our focus on making Black birth better, making Black birth safer,” said Dr. Sharee Livingston, OB/GYN department chair at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Black women and birthing people are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related complication than white women, according to federal data.

“It has not always been this way,” Livingston said of the racial disparities in birthing outcomes. “Systemic racism, current and historical inequalities, social determinants of health, implicit bias — all those things play a role in the current crisis we see now.”