A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows that the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. more than doubled between 1999 and 2019, with Black mothers consistently bearing the highest burden.

American Indian and Alaskan Native populations, meanwhile, saw the largest increase in mortality rates.

“We were able to confirm that the rates of maternal mortality in the United States are A) unconscionably high, and B) really on the rise,” said study co-author Dr. Allison Bryant, an OB-GYN at Mass General Hospital who works with high-risk patients, and the associate chief health equity officer at Mass General Brigham. “And that there are inequities, so that those risks of maternal mortality are not borne proportionately across groups across the United States.”

The study defines maternal mortality as a death that occurs during or up to one year after the end of pregnancy. Among the most common causes of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac and coronary conditions, infection, blood clots, cardiomyopathy, and high blood pressure.

Bryant says she and her co-authors, who hail from the University of Washington, Seattle and its Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, launched the study to gain a more granular picture of which groups were most affected by rising mortality rates.

“We thought it was important to do because we know that the maternal mortality rates in the United States are on the rise, and that we don’t always have intricate or detailed data, state by state, about what’s happening in terms of race and ethnicity,” Bryant said.

Challenges to accurate tracking

One of the reasons that data has so far been lacking, Bryant says, is because some smaller states have trouble tracking mortality rates due to confidentiality issues, along with estimates that are either too unstable or too small to report.

The researchers got around this issue by using a modeling process that created accurate estimates based on data from the National Vital Statistics System of deaths and live births. Mortality rates were measured for each state and each of five racial/ethnic groups out of every 100,000 live births.

The five racial/ethnic groups that were tracked include American Indians and Alaska Natives; Asians, Native Hawaiians, or other Pacific Islanders; and Black, Hispanic, and White individuals.

Geographic Findings

The study confirmed trends that have already been observed, while also highlighting new ones.

As in past research, the South was found to have some of the highest mortality rates overall, along with the Midwest and northern Mountain states.

Black mothers fared especially poorly in Southern states — but those states weren’t alone.

“If we look at the northeast, New York and New Jersey look like they have a great deal of inequity in maternal mortality,” Bryant said.

In fact, as of 2019, several Northeastern states had some of the highest mortality rates for Black mothers, which tripled over the time of the study.