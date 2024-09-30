Pregnant Philadelphians can still apply to the Philly Joy Bank for cash assistance

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Slots are filling up for the city’s new Philly Joy Bank, a program that provides $1,000 a month in cash assistance to pregnant residents with low incomes.

But city leaders say there are still opportunities for people to participate and encourage eligible residents to apply sooner rather than later.

“We’re still doing continuous outreach with organizations in our target neighborhoods, reminding folks, hey, we’re still accepting applications,” said Nia Coaxum, program manager for Philly Joy Bank.

Philly Joy Bank launched in June as a pilot program. It provides participants with $1,000 a month in no-strings-attached income for a total of 18 months to help support them during pregnancy and postpartum.

The long-term goals of the program is to improve maternal and infant outcomes, especially among people with low incomes, and to reduce racial disparities.

In Philadelphia, Black infants are three times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants, city data show.

Expecting mothers must be at least 18, have an annual household income of under $100,000 and live in either Cobbs Creek, Nicetown-Tioga or Strawberry Mansion, which are neighborhoods with the highest rates of babies born at very low birth weights, according to city officials.

People can apply when they are in their second trimester — between 12 and 24 weeks of gestation. They are then entered into a lottery and randomly selected for the program.

The pilot year of the Philly Joy Bank will cap participation at 250 people. As of mid-September, 111 have been enrolled and are receiving $1,000 a month.

“I’ve heard from participants who are being enrolled, they’re like, ‘Oh, I never get selected for anything, I never win anything, I’m so surprised.’ But you really never know,” Coaxum said. “Just take a chance if you’re eligible.”