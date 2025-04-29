Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

As many as 9,000 University of Pennsylvania Health System employees use SEPTA to get to work during an average work week.

That includes Penn Medicine’s CEO, Kevin Mahoney, who uses Regional Rail about half the time to get to his office in University City.

Mahoney said it would be devastating for the hospital system’s patients and employees if the transit agency moves forward with significant service cuts. SEPTA is facing a structural deficit of $213 million in its 2026 fiscal budget since COVID-19 era federal relief funding has expired.

“This ranks in the top two or three things that keep me up at night,” Mahoney said. “Just the sheer number of our employees that use the Regional [Rail], trolley and bus.”

Business leaders say they worry about the regional economy if there are deep cuts to public transportation, which could lead to massive traffic congestion during rush hour for commuters. SEPTA is also an economic driver and spends about $228 million with businesses across Pennsylvania. But some Republican lawmakers say that’s not enough to offset how much taxpayers already chip in to subsidize the transit system that doesn’t operate in their communities.

SEPTA is proposing a 20% fare increase while eliminating 50 bus routes, five regional rail lines and imposing a curfew of 9 p.m. for metro and regional rail, in addition to a 20% reduction of service across its entire network in 2025 and 2026.

“Imagine how clogged up the roads would be and the impact on their ability to get to and from work if we didn’t have SEPTA,” said Chellie Cameron, president and CEO of the Chamber of Greater Philadelphia.

The chamber’s primary lobbying focus is to convince state lawmakers to make a deal for public transportation.

Cameron said there’s strong support from businesses that rely on public transit to get their employees to work every day.

About 100,000 people commute into Center City each weekday, according the Center City District. A 2020 survey found there were about 45,800 parking spaces in the busy neighborhood.

“There aren’t enough spaces in the city for people to park their cars,” she said.

Not enough commuter parking

For big employers like Penn Medicine, there’s already a dearth of parking spots for employees and patients.

There are about 11,500 parking spaces across all University City neighborhoods, according to a 2023 survey, which is not enough for daily visitors, residents and commuters if there was no public transportation option.

Penn Medicine has supported the public transportation network in recent years.

In 2020, Penn Medicine inked a five-year deal with SEPTA worth $3.3 million for the naming rights of the University City Station Regional Rail stop to become Penn Medicine Station.

In 2022, the health system purchased thousands of public transit passes through the SEPTA Key Advantage, a program used for employers to buy key cards in bulk.

Penn Medicine also offers about 4,500 free SEPTA passes for eligible low-income patients. Many older adults or disabled individuals rely on SEPTA Access, a door-to-door service for medical visits as well.

Mahoney said he’s not confident SEPTA will secure more state subsidies to avoid the cuts, but he’s still pushing for a permanent transit funding deal.

“There’s so many pressure points on the state budget,” Mahoney said, like public education and pending federal cuts to Medicaid spending. “It’s not like we’re trying to balance one thing.”

In the meantime, it’s working on alternatives such as private shuttles like its Penn Transit buses to pick up and drop off workers at its stadium parking lot or even rental parking lots.

“We’d have to work it out. We’re trying to think through our contingency plans,” Mahoney said.

As business chamber members consider how they might sway Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania, Mahoney said that Penn is increasingly active across the state.

“As we’ve become more integrated across the state, a central Pennsylvania legislator might not see [the health of Penn] as important, but Lancaster General is part of Penn Medicine. Chester County is part of Penn Medicine. And we function as a whole,” he said.