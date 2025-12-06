‘A strike is imminent’: SEPTA’s largest workers union poised to hit picket lines

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The union representing more than 5,000 SEPTA workers who operate buses, trolleys and subways in Philadelphia said Friday that a strike is imminent.

Members of Transport Workers Union Local 234, who represent SEPTA’s largest workers union, have been working without a contract since Nov. 7 and has been negotiating with SEPTA since October.

“I can tell you now that my patience has run out. I’m tired of talking and we’re about to start walking,” said Will Vera, president of TWU Local 234 during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

Union leaders say they are seeking modest raises, pension increases, changes to working conditions and health care improvements.

Members of the union’s executive board were scheduled to meet Friday to determine next steps.

“A strike is imminent,” said John Samuelson, international president of the Transport Workers Union. “We are now directing all of our transit division presidents, all of our local presidents from across the country, to come to Philadelphia, the entire staff of the International Union.”

Regional Rail workers are not part of these negotiations. SEPTA has 17 different unions, and officials say a deal with Local 234 will set the tone for other ongoing talks.

In a statement, SEPTA says it is committed to engaging in good-faith negotiations to reach an agreement on a contract that is fair to our hard-working employees as well as the taxpayers and fare-paying riders who fund SEPTA.

“Our negotiators are ready to resume talks, and we urge TWU representatives to return to the bargaining table so that we can reach an agreement without disrupting service for our riders,” the statement continued.