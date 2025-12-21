SEPTA opens pop-up store at Market Street HQ to sell logo merchandise
The store is doing brisk business selling everything from engineer vests for youngsters to shot glasses and water bottles for transit fans.
If there’s a transit fan on your holiday shopping list, SEPTA has you covered. The transit agency has launched some aggressive marketing of its merchandise for last-minute shoppers.
SEPTA has moved its store from the back of its headquarters building at 1234 Market St., where customers had to go through security to enter, to a new storefront location that has a public-facing window. The new shop is designed to serve transit enthusiasts of all ages.
The new store is set up in what was once a pizza shop, whose remnants can be seen if you look hard enough. But on a recent weekday, the small store was filled with people looking for unique holiday gifts.
Store manager Al’Lee Floyd said some items like bus reproductions have already sold out, and their SEPTA Grinch is close to being gone, but there are still plenty of items on the shelves, including an engineer-in-training costume for kids.
“It’s a vest, it’s a hard hat and the lantern,” she said. “We also have our wooden trains, also.”
The items include logo water bottles, drink glasses and even a set of six shot glasses, one for each mode of transportation the agency offers.
“We’ve got apparel and our wonderful holiday Santa hats and pajama pants and all that fun stuff. And we’ve got glassware, too,” she said.
For the more serious collector, there’s an HO scale train set bearing SEPTA’s colors that costs nearly $400.
The store is also open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. and will be open Christmas Eve until 4 p.m. Items are also available online at shop.septa.org.
