If there’s a transit fan on your holiday shopping list, SEPTA has you covered. The transit agency has launched some aggressive marketing of its merchandise for last-minute shoppers.

SEPTA has moved its store from the back of its headquarters building at 1234 Market St., where customers had to go through security to enter, to a new storefront location that has a public-facing window. The new shop is designed to serve transit enthusiasts of all ages.

The new store is set up in what was once a pizza shop, whose remnants can be seen if you look hard enough. But on a recent weekday, the small store was filled with people looking for unique holiday gifts.