The U.S. Constitution has shaped our democracy for 400 years. Written and signed in Philadelphia in 1787, it is a living document that has served as the foundation for rights in America. In principle it purports to protect all Americans equally, but in reality, our rights and representation is not the same.

In Your Democracy, we explore these disparities and how the Constitution holds up against the complexities of 21st century American life in ways the framers could not have foretold. Through civic engagement and special events, and original content on television, radio and online, we will see how this roadmap for democracy has real-life implications.