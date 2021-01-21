    Shades of Black: Inside the Black Vote

    Air Date: January 20, 2021
    Demonstrators march through Center City Philadelphia to celebrate a Biden win

    Demonstrators march through Center City Philadelphia to celebrate a Biden win. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    February 9th and 16th | 7:30 PM

    Black voters are often praised for their commitment to our democratic process. But they’re also and often equally misunderstood. The news media over-represents Black voters’ interest as related to crime and justice and under-represents their interested in areas such as trade, climate change, foreign policy and the stock market. What if we talked about Black voters the way we discuss their white counterparts, using nuance and specificity? Shades of Black will help audiences better understand who Black voters are and what motivates them to the polls.

    Brought to you by Your Democracy

    Your Democracy

    In Your Democracy, we explore how the Constitution holds up against the complexities of 21st century American life in ways the framers could not have foretold.

