Shades of Black: Inside the Black Vote

February 9th and 16th | 7:30 PM

Black voters are often praised for their commitment to our democratic process. But they’re also and often equally misunderstood. The news media over-represents Black voters’ interest as related to crime and justice and under-represents their interested in areas such as trade, climate change, foreign policy and the stock market. What if we talked about Black voters the way we discuss their white counterparts, using nuance and specificity? Shades of Black will help audiences better understand who Black voters are and what motivates them to the polls.