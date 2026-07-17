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As Philadelphia marks the nation’s 250th anniversary, civic leaders, elected officials, judges, journalists and scholars gathered for two days to debate one question: What does American democracy need to survive its next 250 years?

Hosted by the Committee of Seventy, “The Promise of Democracy: 250 Years and the Path Ahead” brought together experts on elections, media, government and civic engagement.

Here are the major takeaways from the summit.

1. Democracy isn’t collapsing — but too many Americans no longer trust it

Again and again, panelists argued that the greatest danger isn’t simply political conflict, but declining public confidence in the institutions that underpin American democracy.

David Becker, founder and executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, said many Americans have been convinced elections are unreliable despite evidence to the contrary.

“I think the greatest threat is that people might feel despair and fear about upcoming elections and ongoing elections,” he said. “Our elections are actually as safe, convenient, as secure as they’ve ever been. And I think we’re going to see the highest turnout we’ve ever seen in 2026.”

Mary Smith, CEO of the Task Force for American Democracy and former American Bar Association president, referred to an ABA study that showed the largest share of Americans believe it’s up to the populace to maintain Democratic norms.

“It’s a responsibility of all of us to safeguard our precious democracy and make sure it endures,” she said.

Author Roxane Gay in a later panel echoed the sentiment given that Congress appears to have abdicated their power to keep the executive in check.

“With the rise of Donald Trump and his brand of populism, we are seeing just how many flaws there actually are in our democracy,” she said. “And more importantly, that there are very few people who are willing to do the work of holding up that democracy.”

David Brooks, a writer for The Atlantic, argued that lasting political change begins locally.

“A community is a group of people who are joined by a common project,” he said. “Then a village compact. We make promises to each other. We will live up to this. This is our story. These are our promises to each other.”