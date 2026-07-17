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A coalition of Rutgers University faculty unions are calling on administration officials to reverse course in implementing a hiring freeze that was announced as part of a $6.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2027.

The unions — Rutgers American Association of University Professors-American Federation of Teachers, the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union, AAUP-Biomedical and Health Sciences of New Jersey and the Union of Rutgers Administrators — on Friday described the hiring freeze as “unnecessary and counterproductive” in a statement, adding that it will “damage the university’s core missions of education and research.”

Carlos Decena, president of Rutgers AAUP-AFT, told WHYY News that full-time faculty will experience “two specific levels” of difficulty if a hiring freeze is implemented.

“One is suddenly having to perform labor that is performed by our colleagues who are adjuncts, who are hired to teach a course or two or whatnot, who will not be rehired,” Decena said. “We will also experience it at the level of not being able to bring in new colleagues that we’ve already gotten authorization to hire in fields that are important or emerging to our fields of study.”

Hank Kalet, vice president of Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union, said students would also feel the effects of a hiring freeze through higher class sizes and their timelines to complete degrees.

“There are going to be, most likely, fewer course offerings, for instance, because fewer people are going to be teaching,” he said. “If there are fewer course offerings, it’s going to take students longer to complete the courses they need to move through their degree and graduate.”

In his message to the Rutgers community about the school’s budget, university President William Tate said there would be a review process for exceptions for critical positions and that faculty searches that are underway or approved by a chancellor will continue as planned.

“Faculty hiring decisions will continue to be managed by the leadership of the chancellor-led units and remain subject to chancellor approval,” Tate said, adding that more information about the hiring freeze will be provided “in the weeks ahead.”