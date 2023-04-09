The faculty at Rutgers University has never gone on strike in its more than 250 year history … until now.

Union leaders for three of the 12 unions called for a strike Sunday night.

Rutgers American Association of University Professors-American Federation of Teachers, the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union, and AAUP-Biomedical and Health Sciences of New Jersey, represent more than 9,000 educators, researchers, and clinicians at all three Rutgers campuses. That’s more than half of the university’s more than 15,000 unionized workforce. Members previously voted to authorize the strike if the two sides could not agree on a new contract.

“We have bargained, and bargained, and bargained, and bargained, and bargained and we’re not getting anywhere and we need to do something more,” said Rebecca Givan, Rutgers AAUP-AFT president, during a virtual all member town hall announcing the labor action.