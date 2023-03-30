Several people holding signs stood outside of the Cook Student Center where Rutgers University officials were getting ready to begin the third of five “listening tour” events. Some were banging on the windows as remarks were being made.

The topic was “university finance and administration.”

The faint chants of the crowd outside could be heard as the program started.

Chancellor-Provost Francine Conway was set to interview the university’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Gower. But as Gower began to speak, a member of the audience, who said they were a member of the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union, stood up.

“We are about to go on strike because we are exploited,” they announced to the room.

Seconds later, the protesters standing outside of the room were allowed in, chanting, “Hey there Gower what do ya say? Rutgers needs a raise today!”

Administration officials called off the event a few minutes later. Conway, Gower, and others left the room but protesters remained for a little while longer.

No one was arrested.