From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

When James Evans was an 18-year-old high school senior, he got expelled for truancy.

At his mother’s urging, Evans eventually earned his GED — the high school equivalency diploma — and as years passed, he started attending Essex County College. But he never became a full-time student. Well, not until two years ago when he lost his job as an office services manager, and decided to return to school, in part because he was bored.

“I was sitting on the couch, and the thought came to me, I said ‘You know, you don’t have that many credits to go to get your associate’s degree,’” he said.

Evans got his degree, and these days, the 71-year-old older adult is enrolled at Rutgers University-Newark, working towards a bachelor of arts degree in Africana Studies.

He says attending lectures, taking notes and doing homework is challenging but fun.

“I think it keeps your mind sharp, keeps you going, you’re around young people,” he said. “You’re stretching your mind again, going back to the way you were at school when you were young.”

“You gotta go in with an open mind if you’re a senior citizen,” he added. “You just can’t back in with certain old thoughts, or this is the way it was done.”

Evans, an active member of the New Hope Baptist Church in East Orange for more than 25 years, has delivered numerous reflections on Black history and culture during services, which is what led to his decision to major in Africana studies at Rutgers.