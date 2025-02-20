Academics in N.J., Philly protest Trump administration cuts to scientific research

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dozens of protesters filled the atrium of the Life Sciences Building at Rutgers University-New Brunswick to show their opposition to President Donald Trump’s administration’s funding cuts and freezes targeting scientific research and higher education.

The researchers say the cuts and freezes in funding have an impact beyond campuses, from medical research to support positions that contribute to the economy.

“This isn’t just abstract,” said Dr. Martha Soto, a professor at the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “One of my lab members is a single mom trying to buy a house. What’s going to happen to her and her daughter? I’m thinking about actual human beings who may lose their jobs.”

The rally in New Jersey was one of several organized by several labor unions that took place nationwide. Professors and researchers at Rutgers-Newark also held a rally on their campus.

In Pennsylvania, more than 200 researchers, students and local faculty members rallied in front of Sen. Dave McCormick’s recently opened Philadelphia office Wednesday to protest.

Sam Layding, a doctoral student in chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, said they were at the rally to make sure politicians know how important scientific research is. Their work could have applications in fuel cells and other parts of the energy sector.

“It’s obviously very upsetting to know that the people who make decisions at the highest level of government don’t think the work we do is important or meaningful,” Layding said.

Layding said their work is partly funded by the National Science Foundation and is part of the grants being reviewed right now.

Under the new administration, the National Institutes of Health wants to reduce the funding limit for “indirect costs” — which pay for the overhead costs of running research institutions, like lighting, hazardous waste disposal and lab equipment. Historically, the U.S. government has shared this cost with research institutions.

Dr. Matthew Buckley, an associate physics professor at Rutgers-New Brunswick and chair of the full-time faculty union’s legislative committee, said the cuts to NIH are part of “a larger destruction.”

“I don’t know what people voted for last November. I’m pretty sure they didn’t vote to cut cancer research, and that is what’s going on,” he said. “It’s going to affect the next generation of medical doctors, it’s going to affect the next generation of treatments. It’s going to really hurt people’s lives very, very directly.”