U.S. Senate candidate sues Philadelphia elections over provisional ballots

Late last night and early this morning, David McCormick filed lawsuits requesting an injunction against the Philadelphia Board of Elections, which is currently counting provisional ballots in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race.

With up to 20,000 provisional ballots scheduled to be counted starting this morning, the results will determine whether the race goes into recount. McCormick is currently leading by fewer than 35,000 votes, right around .05%, the threshold for an automatic recount.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey won Democrat-heavy Philadelphia with nearly 85% of the vote, suggesting that a large majority of the provisional ballots will also break his way.

The McCormick campaign is specifically challenging provisional ballots submitted by voters whose early mail-in ballots had been deemed invalid.

The lawsuit demands that the elections board “sequester” those ballots “until further action is taken by the United States Supreme Court.” The complaint also says the issue involves “significant legal implications” and could have an “impact on the outcome of the election.”

Provisional ballots are typically considered invalid when the envelope they are submitted in is not signed by the voter, in which the signature is “not genuine or not executed by the same individual,” or in which the ballot was submitted without a secrecy envelope.