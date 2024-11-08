Republican David McCormick has won Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate seat, as the former CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund beat three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in Tuesday’s election after accusing the incumbent of supporting policies that led to inflation, domestic turmoil and war.

The battleground state contest pads Republicans’ majority in the Senate, which they wrested from Democratic control this week.

McCormick, 59, recaptured a GOP seat in Pennsylvania that Republicans lost in 2022, paying off a bet that party brass made when they urged McCormick to run and consolidated support behind him.

In a statement, Casey said he is not recognizing McCormick’s win as of roughly 4:30 p.m., saying that “there are tens of thousands of ballots across the Commonwealth still to count.”

“This race is within half a point and cannot be called while the votes of thousands of Pennsylvanians are still being counted. We will make sure every Pennsylvanian’s voice is heard,” Casey said.

McCormick drew on contacts from across the worlds of government, politics and finance to secure backing for his campaign after he was CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund and served at the highest levels of former President George W. Bush’s administration.

Beating Casey is earth-shaking for Pennsylvania’s Democratic establishment. Casey is the namesake of a former two-term governor and Pennsylvania’s longest-serving Democrat ever in the Senate. Until Tuesday, Casey had won six statewide general elections going back to 1996.

McCormick drummed out the consistent message that Casey was a do-nothing and weak career politician who was a key ally of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. McCormick maintained that he would bring leadership to the job.

McCormick also benefited from tens of millions of dollars in campaign cash from billionaires and other allies from across the worlds of hedge funds and securities trading.