On the eve of his race against Republican challenger David McCormick, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey stumped one final time in the Philadelphia suburbs Monday afternoon.

“I don’t want to overstate this and I don’t want to add even more pressure on your shoulders but — wow,” Casey said, addressing a packed Bucks County firehouse. “When you look at some of the numbers in the last couple of election cycles, the percent of the vote that a candidate gets in this county is very close to what they get statewide. So, no pressure.”

Across Pennsylvania, political heavyweights and celebrities were expected in full force on the final day leading up to a contentious U.S. presidential election. Casey’s rally in Warrington was no different.

His colleague from the neighboring state of New Jersey, Sen. Cory Booker, joined Casey on stage and touted his colleague’s character in the upper chamber of the United States Congress.

“If there is anybody in the United States Senate that lives this ideal of my granddad’s, to love so hard that generations yet unborn will feel the impact of your life. It’s Bob Casey,” Booker said.