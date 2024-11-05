In Bucks County, Pa. Sen. Bob Casey and N.J. Sen. Cory Booker make final election push
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker traveled across the Delaware River to support his colleague, Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, inside a packed firehouse in Warrington.
On the eve of his race against Republican challenger David McCormick, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey stumped one final time in the Philadelphia suburbs Monday afternoon.
“I don’t want to overstate this and I don’t want to add even more pressure on your shoulders but — wow,” Casey said, addressing a packed Bucks County firehouse. “When you look at some of the numbers in the last couple of election cycles, the percent of the vote that a candidate gets in this county is very close to what they get statewide. So, no pressure.”
Across Pennsylvania, political heavyweights and celebrities were expected in full force on the final day leading up to a contentious U.S. presidential election. Casey’s rally in Warrington was no different.
His colleague from the neighboring state of New Jersey, Sen. Cory Booker, joined Casey on stage and touted his colleague’s character in the upper chamber of the United States Congress.
“If there is anybody in the United States Senate that lives this ideal of my granddad’s, to love so hard that generations yet unborn will feel the impact of your life. It’s Bob Casey,” Booker said.
Booker characterized Casey as a steady, guiding hand especially issues facing the nation’s children.
“When it comes to the future of our country — creating nurturing soil for our generations to come — this is the champion in the Senate,” Booker said.
Joining Booker and Casey were Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, state Sen. Steve Santarsiero and congressional candidate Ashley Ehasz, who is in a tough race of her own as she looks to unseat U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.
“And let’s just be clear, Brian Fitzpatrick and Donald Trump are clear and present danger to our fundamental freedoms. Throw the name McCormick in there too,” Ehasz said.
Casey told reporters that his closing message is to highlight the contrast between himself and McCormick on issues such as abortion rights and workers rights.
“My opponent has been a hedge fund CEO. He invested in our adversaries like China,” Casey said. “I’ve got a record of delivering for the people of our commonwealth. I can go to every county in the state and show how I’ve delivered.”
Booker told WHYY News that Democrats have to maintain a majority in the chamber to accomplish the party’s agenda such as enshrining abortion rights — or even to conduct day-to-day business such as making crucial government appointments. Making the pitstop to Pennsylvania was an easy choice for Booker, he said.
“I know a lot of attention is on the presidency and that’s vitally important. But God, if Kamala Harris is elected and she wants to appoint someone on the Supreme Court, the Senate can block that like they did with Barack Obama and Merrick Garland,” he said.
Casey is expected to conclude his “On Our Side: Fight to the Finish” statewide tour Tuesday morning in Scranton when he casts his ballot.
