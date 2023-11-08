Bucks County Democrats have retained control of the county’s highest office.

With two candidates from each party aiming for just three seats, Democratic incumbents Bob Harvie and Diane Ellis-Marseglia both won their re-election bid.

Gene DiGirolamo, the lone incumbent Republican commissioner on the three-person board, is on track to keep his seat, but that could change as more votes are counted through the night.

A former longtime state representative in the 18th District, DiGirolamo, ran on a platform focusing on addiction treatment and public safety. Because the board requires minority party representation, he has been able to leave a mark on the county’s programs and initiatives.