Democrats Bob Harvie, Diane Ellis-Marseglia win Bucks County Commissioners race

Democrats Bob Harvie and Diane Ellis-Marseglia became the first Democratic majority on the Bucks County Board of Commissioners in 2019. They just won again.

Democrats Bob Harvie and Diane Ellis-Marseglia became the first Democratic majority on the Bucks County Board of Commissioners in 2019.(Courtesy of Bucks United)

Bucks County Democrats have retained control of the county’s highest office.

With two candidates from each party aiming for just three seats, Democratic incumbents Bob Harvie and Diane Ellis-Marseglia both won their re-election bid.

Gene DiGirolamo, the lone incumbent Republican commissioner on the three-person board, is on track to keep his seat, but that could change as more votes are counted through the night.

A former longtime state representative in the 18th District, DiGirolamo, ran on a platform focusing on addiction treatment and public safety. Because the board requires minority party representation, he has been able to leave a mark on the county’s programs and initiatives.

His running mate, county controller Pamela Van Blunk, failed to secure enough votes for the party to regain their decades-long hold over the Bucks County Board of Commissioners.

Harvie and Marseglia built on changing demographics and their platform, which centered on improvement of human services and a responsive local government, resonated well with voters.

Harvie and Marsgelia touted the Bucks County Co-Responders Program as a major achievement of their first term and an example of more to come.

