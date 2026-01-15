From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

There is a crowded pool of Democrats running to challenge U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in the race for the 1st Congressional District in 2026.

Democratic hopefuls Tracy Hunt, Lucia Simonelli and Rob Strickler held a town hall Tuesday at the Horsham Township Community Center to captivate voters in the purple seat that encompasses all of Bucks County and parts of Montgomery County.

Bob Harvie, who is also a Democratic candidate, declined an invitation to join them.

More than 60 people gathered to question the three candidates about their campaigns, electability and platform. Moderator Kim Barbaro told WHYY News that the turnout “disproves” any notion that it is too early to begin voter outreach.

“Those who are anti-establishment in terms of political parties feel lost — whether they are registered Democrat, registered Republican — they feel they have lost their power within any democracy,” Barbaro, co-founder of Upper Bucks United, said. “And I think allowing constituent voices to take stage and have the candidates respond to that is so important.”

Fitzpatrick is the last Republican representing one of Philadelphia’s collar counties in Congress. The five-term House member has held the seat since 2018, winning every single election — even as Democrats seized control of the Board of Commissioners and row offices.

As Democrats look to flip the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms to quell President Donald Trump’s agenda, winning a majority of the few competitive races is paramount for the party. Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District could be one of those races.

Harvie, a Bucks County commissioner, is widely seen as a front-runner in the Democratic primary. His campaign said he is open to forums in the future. Harvie has held his own town halls in Bucks County.