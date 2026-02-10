From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Former New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowski conceded the special Democratic primary election in the state’s 11th Congressional District to community organizer Analilia Mejia.

Malinowski posted a statement on social media Tuesday morning congratulating Mejia on her victory.

​​“I look forward to supporting her in the April general election,” he said. “It is essential that we send a Democrat to Washington to fill this seat, not a rubber stamp for Trump.”

On her campaign Facebook page, Mejia’s campaign posted an image of the moment Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won the Grammy Award for album of the year.

Mejia will now face Republican Joe Hathaway, mayor of Randolph Township, in the special general election in April for the seat Gov. Mikie Sherrill formerly held.

The Associated Press has not called the race. As of 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Malinowski was trailing by more than 1% of the vote.

A community organizer and daughter of immigrants, Mejia aligned herself with several progressive groups and politicians, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.