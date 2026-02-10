New Jersey special election 2026: Former Congressman Tom Malinowski concedes primary to Analilia Mejia
The concession comes nearly a week after Election Day in the primary race to fill Mikie Sherrill’s U.S. House seat.
Former New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowski conceded the special Democratic primary election in the state’s 11th Congressional District to community organizer Analilia Mejia.
Malinowski posted a statement on social media Tuesday morning congratulating Mejia on her victory.
“I look forward to supporting her in the April general election,” he said. “It is essential that we send a Democrat to Washington to fill this seat, not a rubber stamp for Trump.”
On her campaign Facebook page, Mejia’s campaign posted an image of the moment Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won the Grammy Award for album of the year.
Mejia will now face Republican Joe Hathaway, mayor of Randolph Township, in the special general election in April for the seat Gov. Mikie Sherrill formerly held.
The Associated Press has not called the race. As of 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Malinowski was trailing by more than 1% of the vote.
A community organizer and daughter of immigrants, Mejia aligned herself with several progressive groups and politicians, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Malinowski, who served two terms as the U.S. representative in the neighboring 7th District, was aiming for a political comeback after losing reelection to Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. in 2022, after the district was redrawn to be more competitive.
Mejia’s victory over Malinowski can be fairly called an upset, according to Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.
“She got in the race late, raised significantly less money, and just set her sights on turning out every progressive voter throughout the district,” he said.
Mejia has been staunch in her call to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, especially in light of the agency’s recent actions in Minnesota, where agents killed two U.S. citizens.
According to a WHYY News analysis, nearly a third of Democratic voters had voted in the primary. Rasmussen notes that despite the weather on Election Day, it’s likely that there will be between 12,000 and 15,000 more votes cast compared to any House primary in 2024.
“That’s unusual for a special election on a cold Thursday in February,” he said. “[It] suggests that Democrats are highly motivated to vote no matter where or when.”
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
