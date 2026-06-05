City of Camden issues cease operations order to EMR after two-alarm fire

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The city of Camden issued a cease operations order Thursday to EMR, the scrap metal recycling company that runs a shredding facility along the Delaware River waterfront where a two-alarm fire occurred on May 29.

The order covers the company’s scrap metal shredder and material separator, where the company receives, shreds and processes junk cars, construction debris, old appliances and other scrap so it can be remelted, EMR USA CEO Joe Balzano said Friday. The company had already voluntarily paused receiving and shredding material at the site where the fire on May 29 occurred.

“We’re looking for a cooperative solution with the city,” Balzano said Friday. “We’re hoping we can sit down and then have a conversation, and see if we can resolve it.”

The cease operations order cited “public nuisance conditions” at EMR’s location at Front Street and Atlantic Avenue, according to a photo posted on social media by the group Camden for Clean Air.

City, county and state elected officials called on EMR to fully cease operations in Camden following last Friday’s blaze, which was the latest in over a dozen fires that have occurred at sites operated by EMR in the city since 2020, according to a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General earlier this year. The officials called on the Environmental Protection Agency, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and “every other regulatory agency” to shut down EMR’s operations at its scrapyard in the Waterfront South neighborhood.

“We will not stand idly by while residents are exposed to fires on a regular basis and have to bear the burdens of an operation that clearly cannot function in a safe manner,” the joint statement from Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Camden City Council President Angel Fuentes, Camden City Council Vice President Arthur Barclay and state Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez read.

Some nearby residents had called for EMR to shut down after previous fires left them with concerns about the health impacts of the smoke.