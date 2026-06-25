‘If I had the money, I would move’

Felicia Biles loves the Waterfront South neighborhood of Camden, where she has lived for nearly four decades. She quilts with a group that meets monthly at a nearby arts nonprofit, grows vegetables and herbs at a community garden, and attends plays at the South Camden Theatre Company, all within walking distance of her home. Biles said the people are friendly, and her grandson, Jehlani, plays with kids who live nearby.

“This neighborhood is beautiful,” she said.

Despite all of this, the fires at EMR’s facilities have made Biles want to move to a neighborhood where she feels safe. But she cannot afford it.

“I’d rather my health take priority,” Biles said. “If I had the money, I would move.” Since the January 2021 fire, Jones has also been trying to move. “It’s a must that I relocate,” she said in May.

While operations remain suspended at EMR’s shredder in Camden, residents like Allen and Biles, who want to see EMR shut down permanently, are in limbo. The city is set to reevaluate the suspension of the shredder facility’s junkyard license early next month. City business administrator Timothy Cunningham said during a City Council meeting that EMR could appeal the suspension, and that bills moving through the state legislature and the state’s lawsuit against EMR would be “influential factors” in the city’s decision.

At the City Council meeting earlier this month, Schrum, who has evacuated her home three times due to the fires, said her “level of fear” has decreased since the shredder was paused. When she hears the sound of fire trucks, she said she no longer needs to worry that they’re headed to EMR.

“We have been waiting four or five years for this, and to have it finally, like, dangled in front of us, it needs to happen,” she said. “The license needs to be revoked permanently.”