Actions by EMR employees stoked last month’s fire at the South Camden metal recycling facility, turning it into a massive four-alarm blaze, according to the Camden Fire Department’s incident report.

When the fire department’s Battalion 1 arrived on the scene, firefighters saw fire coming from a roughly two-story-tall pile of recycled scrap metal at the rear of the property, the officer in charge, Battalion Chief Ezequiel Tirado, wrote in the report.

The fire began to spread quickly because EMR employees were moving burning material to another pile and onto a conveyor belt leading to a building, Tirado wrote.

“Their actions caused the entire pile, … the conveyor belt, along with the 4-story building to be fully engulfed in flames,” he wrote.

A crew member with a different unit, Robert Eckert, echoed this account.

“We made numerous attempts verbally with staff to have the crane stop feeding burning cars to the belt due to the hopper lighting on fire,” Eckert wrote in the report. “Finally the belt was stopped.”