Dozens of people from across the region converged Saturday on a remote part of the Wharton State Forest near Tabernacle, New Jersey – about 40 miles east of Philadelphia – to pay homage to an early aviation hero.

They were celebrating the memory of Emilio Carranza, a Mexican fighter pilot who, while completing a goodwill mission in 1928, died when his plane crashed in the Pine Barrens.

“We have to remember planes at the time were a rarity,” said Robert Barney, chairman of the Carranza Memorial Committee of American Legion Post 11 in Mount Holly, New Jersey. “It was a new invention. They really didn’t have much use for them, so they experimented with it.”

Representatives from several organizations were in attendance at the memorial, including the Tabernacle Township Committee, Empire City Motorcycle Club of New York City, Ballet Folklórico de Mexicano de Nueva York, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Mexican Consulates in Philadelphia, New Brunswick, New Jersey and New York City.

Saturday’s ceremony comes as tensions between the United States and Mexico have heightened over trade and immigration, among other issues. Attendees at the Carranza Memorial said they hope the service will be a reminder of the close ties the two nations share.

Carranza is also known as the Lindbergh of Mexico

Back in 1927, when the United States attempted to recalibrate its relationship with Latin America, aviating legend Charles Lindbergh was asked by U.S. Ambassador Dwight Morrow to fly a “goodwill tour” starting in Mexico City. At that time, Lindbergh had just completed the first nonstop transatlantic flight between New York and Paris.

Carranza, an accomplished pilot in his own right, held the record for the third-longest nonstop solo flight between Mexico City and San Diego. He also admired Lindbergh. The two met when Lindbergh came to Mexico.

“The two immediately become friends because they shared the same ideals and aspirations,” Barney said.